Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for central Maryland

May 22—The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for central Maryland until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Affected areas include Baltimore City and Baltimore, Frederick, Carroll, Washington, Anne Arundel, Charles, Harford, Howard, Prince George's and Montgomery counties.

The NWS forecasts sunny skies and a high near 88 degrees on Wednesday, and at night, there's a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, while temperatures drop to a low around 68.

Slight changes of showers and warm temperatures are expected to continue through Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday, there's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, increased to 80% by 5 p.m. as temperatures reach a high near 82.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the night, when temperatures drop to a low around 64. There's a 60% chance of showers.

By Friday morning, there is a 20% chance of showers, but after 5 p.m., that'll rise to 40%. The day will have a high near 84. At night, there will still be a slight chance of showers and a temperature low around 65.

The weekend is expected to have temperatures in the 80s and around a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.