Maryland weather: Scattered storms expected around sunny and hot days
Jun. 3—The National Weather Service is calling Maryland weather this week unsettled with scattered storms around sunny and hot afternoons.
Monday night isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected before 8 p.m. as temperatures fall into the 60s.
Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to break 90 degrees. Overnight into Wednesday morning there is a 20% chance of rain.
Wednesday is expected to have a 60% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms starting at 2 p.m. with an afternoon high temperature in the mid 80s. Wednesday night the chance of rain will increase to 70% with thunderstorms possible through the night.
Thursday afternoon temperatures are also expected to break 90 with a 50% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms. Thursday night has a 30% chance of rain into Friday morning.
Friday and Saturday are both expected to be clear with afternoon highs in the mid 80s falling into the 60s at night. A chance of showers is set to return to the forecast Sunday afternoon.