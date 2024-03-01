Maryland weather: Rain expected to kick off leap day weekend

Rain is forecast to hit Baltimore to kick off leap day weekend as temperatures rise.

After thousands of households in the area experienced power outages Wednesday night, the National Weather Service forecast temperatures to rebound to a high of about 54, along with wind gusts of up to 18 mph and increasing clouds.

By 9 p.m. Friday, rain is expected to hit while temperatures reach a low of around 42. The rain will continue into Saturday until 1 p.m. while temperatures reach a high near 55. Saturday evening is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 44.

While showers are expected to taper off Saturday afternoon, temperatures will continue to rise Sunday reaching a high near 65 and at night, there will be a low around 46.

For the first week of March, the National Weather Service forecast temperatures in the high 60s for Monday and Tuesday.