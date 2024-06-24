Maryland weather: Heat respite Monday to be followed by scorchers Tuesday and Wednesday

Jacques Kelly, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

Northwesterly breezes will sweep through the Baltimore area Monday morning, lowering the past weekend’s record-setting temperatures. It will still be warm, though, the National Weather Service said. Monday’s high is estimated to be near 91. The breezes will also bring a refreshing drop in humidity.

That’s still lower than the record-breaking temperature of 100.9 recorded Saturday afternoon at BWI Marshall Airport, breaking the June 22 mark of 100, set in 1988. Sunday’s high was 96.1 at 5 p.m., not quite a record, but close to the June 23 mark of 97, last hit in 2010.

Monday evening and night will be mostly clear with a low of 72 and light winds up to 18 mph.
The mid-90s heat pattern will return Tuesday during the day. A high of 95 is expected and winds changing to the southwest. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. The record high for June 26 at BWI is 99, most recently reached in 1954.

The chance of precipitation is 30% Wednesday night with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and into the early hours Thursday.

A chance of rain persists Thursday in the early morning and temperatures will moderate, a bit, to about 90 in the afternoon.

The upcoming weekend begins with a sunny Friday and a high near 92. Look for sunny and rain-free Saturday, with highs in the day of 92, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, the last day of June. The month is expected to end with daytime high near 94.