Maryland weather: Heat respite Monday to be followed by scorchers Tuesday and Wednesday

Northwesterly breezes will sweep through the Baltimore area Monday morning, lowering the past weekend’s record-setting temperatures. It will still be warm, though, the National Weather Service said. Monday’s high is estimated to be near 91. The breezes will also bring a refreshing drop in humidity.

That’s still lower than the record-breaking temperature of 100.9 recorded Saturday afternoon at BWI Marshall Airport, breaking the June 22 mark of 100, set in 1988. Sunday’s high was 96.1 at 5 p.m., not quite a record, but close to the June 23 mark of 97, last hit in 2010.

Monday evening and night will be mostly clear with a low of 72 and light winds up to 18 mph.

The mid-90s heat pattern will return Tuesday during the day. A high of 95 is expected and winds changing to the southwest. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. The record high for June 26 at BWI is 99, most recently reached in 1954.

Map: See what parts of Maryland face extreme heat risks

The chance of precipitation is 30% Wednesday night with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and into the early hours Thursday.

A chance of rain persists Thursday in the early morning and temperatures will moderate, a bit, to about 90 in the afternoon.

The upcoming weekend begins with a sunny Friday and a high near 92. Look for sunny and rain-free Saturday, with highs in the day of 92, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, the last day of June. The month is expected to end with daytime high near 94.