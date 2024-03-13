Maryland weather: Early spring continues with highs in the mid-70s, rain in forecast

Sunny and warm weather is expected to last in the Baltimore area through Wednesday and Thursday.

Some rain is in the forecast for the final days of winter in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, where rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon and evening and slightly cooler conditions are expected through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75 degrees on Wednesday, with calmer winds than in the past few days. A low of 49 degrees is expected overnight before temperatures rise again to about 77 on Thursday.

So far, the start to this March has been slightly hotter than the past four years, just about a degree higher on average than in 2020, the hottest March in the Baltimore area in the past decade.

A slight chance of rain is expected overnight Thursday, with rain and a thunderstorm likely after 2 p.m. Friday. The rain is predicted to stop early Saturday morning.