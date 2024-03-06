Maryland weather: Baltimore area under dense fog advisory Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for central and Western Maryland until noon Wednesday.

Along with the fog, the Baltimore area will have an 80% chance of rain with temperatures reaching a high around 58 degrees. Rainfall is expected be less than a 10th of an inch and will mainly occur after noon.

In the evening, temperatures will drop to a low around 48, and rain will return after 2 a.m., according to the NWS.

The weather service predicts Thursday to be windy, with gusts reaching up to 22 mph, and have a slight chance of rain, mainly before 11 a.m. Temperatures will return to the 60s and hit a low around 41.

Temperatures will continue to be in the 60s on Friday, and the low will be around 42. At night, there’s a 30% chance of rain after 2 a.m.

Going into the weekend, the NWS forecasts the rain to continue into Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Following the rain, Sunday night will be breezy and partly cloudy with a low around 34.