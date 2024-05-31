Maryland, Virginia officials react to Trump’s guilty verdict in New York

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A New York jury found Former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 counts related to a hush money trial on Thursday.

The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election illegally through payments to a porn star who claimed to have had sex with him.

Officials in Maryland and Virginia responded to the verdict in the hours following the announcement.

Maryland

Today, the leader of the Republican Party was found guilty on all 34 counts. As a former Prosecutor, I have the utmost respect for our justice system and the rule of law. The jury has spoken. Nobody is above the law. Prince George’s County Executive and Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks

Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process. At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders—regardless of party—must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law. Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate candidate Larry Hogan (posted before the verdict)

Virginia

The American people see this for what it is: a politically motivated prosecution orchestrated by those who want to “get” President Trump. On November 5th, Americans will render their verdict on Joe Biden’s failed leadership based on the issues that affect them everyday. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

No one in America is above or beneath the law, and everyone has a right to a fair and impartial trial. To be clear, the FEC declined to prosecute this case. The US Attorneys Office declined to prosecute this case. This case was moved forward by a far-left prosecutor who regularly refuses to prosecute violent criminals but chose to move forward because the defendant was named Donald Trump. America has the greatest justice system in the world – and that is partly because it has a robust appeals process. There is broad consensus that this case is riddled with potential reversible errors and should be appealed in an expedited manner and resolved as quickly as possible. In America, we don’t seek to jail political opponents — we seek to defeat them at the ballot box. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares

