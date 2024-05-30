Maryland’s vehicle registration fees to increase sharply starting July 1

Maryland will increase the cost of registering vehicles in the state starting July 1, according to the Motor Vehicle Administration. Some drivers will pay almost 80% more each year.

Since December 2020, passenger vehicles have been titled or renewed for two years at a time.

Including a $17 surcharge for emergency medical services, the registration has been $135 for two years for passenger cars with a shipping weight 3,700 pounds or lighter and $187 for two years for those heavier than 3,700 pounds. For reference, a Toyota Camry is roughly 3,300 to 3,600 pounds.

Starting July 1, passenger vehicles can be registered for one year or two, and yearly rates are increasing drastically.

Including a $40 yearly surcharge for emergency medical services, passenger vehicles 3,500 pounds and lighter will cost $110.50 per year to register, a nearly 64% increase of the yearly rate.

Registration of passenger vehicles heavier than 3,500 but lighter than 3,700 pounds will cost $120.50 per year, a nearly 79% increase.

Registration for passenger vehicles heavier than 3,700 pounds will cost $161.50, a nearly 73% increase. This class includes most trucks and SUVs.

“As directed by state law, the MVA is required to adjust vehicle registration fees that will help provide critical revenue for the Transportation Trust Fund, which ensures all of the state’s infrastructure is in a state of good repair,” Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a news release. “In order to make these new fees as affordable as possible, the MVA is now offering customers the convenient option to choose either a one- or two-year registration at time of their renewal.”

The vehicle fee also includes a health care service surcharge that helps support an emergency medical system operations fund and a trauma physician services fund.

The administration said in the news release that base rates for vehicle registration have not increased since 2004. New vehicles and those with vehicle registrations that expire on or after July 1 will pay the new rates.

Related Articles

The new fees were added to the state budget in April as Maryland lawmakers sought to raise revenues. Lawmakers also added a $125 surcharge to electric vehicle registration and $100 surcharge to hybrid vehicles.

In addition to passenger vehicles, the MVA is increasing registration fees for other types of vehicles.

For passenger vehicles operated for hire, the yearly rate for registration is increasing from $167 to $210.

Registration fees for multipurpose vehicles that have cost $67.50 per year will now cost $110.50 for those up to 3,500 pounds and $120.50 for those up to 3,700 pounds. Registration fees for multipurpose vehicles heavier than 3,700 pounds that have been $93.50 per year will now be $161.50.

Registration fees for funeral vehicles and ambulances are increasing from $117 per year to $160. Registration fees for motorcycles are increasing from $57 per year to $95.

Registration fees for historic vehicles are increasing from $51 for two years to $45.50 every year. Registration fees for street rod vehicles are increasing from $51 every two years to $45 each year. Registration fees for limousines are increasing from $202 per year to $245 each year.