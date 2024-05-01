Maryland Transit Administration opens public comments period for proposed changes bus lines

The Maryland Transit Administration has opened a public comment period after releasing proposed changes to Baltimore area bus routes scheduled to go into effect in the fall.

The comment period runs through July 8, and MTA will hold virtual public hearings on June 5 and June 6 to get feedback.

“The MTA is committed to providing a bus system that meets the changing needs of the region and our riders,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold in a news release. “Public input is critical to our service changes, and we look forward to hearing directly from our riders.”

Here is a summary of the proposed changes:

LocalLink 75 is recommended to be extended to the North Avenue Light Rail Station to improve connections to the light rail from northwest Baltimore. However, the stop at Druid Hill Avenue and Retreat Street would be discontinued.

LocalLink 67 is proposed to operate all day throughout the week and weekend from downtown Baltimore to Marley Neck to improve access and close a gap in service during the late mornings, but the daily hours of service provided will not be affected.

Express Bus 105 is recommended to have additional stops between downtown Baltimore and Cedonia to reduce crowding in the primary direction of travel in the morning and afternoon peak periods.

The CityLink Lime will end at Pennsylvania and Clifton avenues, and will no longer stop at Cloverdale Road and McCulloh Street due to conflicts with freight loading operations.

The final stop on LocalLink 63 and Express BusLink 163 at Tradepoint Atlantic Royal Farms is proposed to be moved to Bethlehem Boulevard because of construction at the current stop. Both routes will continue to go through both sides of Tradepoint Atlantic on all trips.

LocalLink 71 would have changes to the route alignment through Baltimore Peninsula because of permanent changes in the street alignment. All trips would run along Mission Boulevard and continue to Patapsco Light Rail Station.

In the eastbound direction, the LocalLink 59 and Express BusLink 160 are proposed to move their last and first stop from the Whispering Woods terminus to Eastern Avenue and Tidewater Lane to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection. The westbound stop at Eastern Avenue and Tidewater Lane would end, and all westbound trips would continue to go to the Eastern Avenue and Biscayne Bay Boulevard stop.

LocalLinks 62, 63, 65 and Express BusLink 163 are proposed to be rerouted through Center Place in Dundalk because of the narrow roads on South Center Place. The stop at South Center Place and Shipping Place in the westbound direction would end due to the change in alignment, but the CityLink Navy wouldn’t be changed.

The QuickLink 40, which was launched last year to to reduce east-west travel times in Baltimore, would continue as a regular service.

LocalLink 73, an extension to Wagner’s Point also launched last year, would be continued as a regular service, providing a transfer-free ride from downtown Baltimore to Wagner’s Point.

The northbound service of CityLink Silver along Light Street from South Charles Street through the Federal Hill neighborhood will be permanent.

The proposed changes are scheduled to be introduced Aug. 25.

For more information on the changes and the virtual hearings as well as the various ways to submit a comment, visit www.mta.maryland.gov/fall2024.