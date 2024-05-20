Maryland Teacher Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Says He Was “Attacked” For Being Handsome

The teacher who was placed under investigation after a viral TikTok showed students unbraiding his hair continues to speak out in the aftermath of the controversy.

In a video uploaded to TheShadeRoom on Sunday, Marquise White compares his situation to other educators implementing non-conventional behavior in the classroom, attributing backlash to the video to his looks.

The first post highlighted by White features students placing rhinestones on a teacher’s head, and questions why the man in the video is not being “publicly executed” when they “essentially did the exact same thing.” Another post features a woman who posted a photo of her rear end, asking “Y’all think my 10th graders looking at me?”

In a lengthy rant, White details what he thinks is the reason he was removed from the classroom as compared to the other instructors.

“I firmly believe that I was attacked, and let me add this in here, mainly attacked by my own community,” White started off. “I was mainly attacked by my own community for the most part. Anyway, I firmly believe that I was attacked because I’m a young, handsome, Black man.”

He continued, “People who watched this video and thought anything weird, or anything suggestive, saw me, was attracted to me. I got tattoos, I got an attractive energy, [an] attractive aura, you can sense that through the video. And, since you can sense that attractiveness, or sense you are attracted to me, you projected your own thoughts, ideologies, traumas, and experiences, onto me and my children. And that is a hill I’m willing to die on 1000% of the time.”

According to WUSA9, White is employed with Prince George’s Schools, and confirmed that rumors of his firing after the video went viral are false. Instead, he was “reassigned out of the classroom pending the outcome of the investigation.”

WTOP News reports teachers are required to adhere to “personal boundaries by maintaining proper space,” and “demonstrate appropriate behaviors,” per the school district’s code of conduct. Additionally, teachers are asked not to record student faces and voices unless teaching in a performing arts or career technology class. White claimed that his students’ parents approved of his TikToks.

As of Monday (May 20), the PGCPS still lists White in its employee directory as “Classroom Teacher – Grades 4 – 6.”

