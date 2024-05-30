Maryland State Police: Woman starts police chase on I-270 during rush hour

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers said a woman initiated a police chase on I-270 in the middle of Thursday morning rush hour.

Just before 7 a.m., crews from the Rockville Barrack responded to a disabled vehicle on the outer loop of I-495 where a driver was said to be acting erratically.

When troopers got to the scene, they saw the car’s windshield was damaged and the driver had injuries on her hand. Police said she fled the scene and drove back into Virginia, where MSP troopers had to stop their pursuit but could still see her.

She was later spotted by Virginia State Police troopers, who followed her and told MSP that she was re-entering Maryland.

Once back in Maryland at about 8:15 a.m., MSP troopers reengaged their pursuit. She slowed down to less than 5 mph on northbound I-270.

Troopers were able to get ahead of and stop her car.

Then, the woman got out of her car and tried running across I-270 on foot. Police were able to catch up to her, and she was taken to Shady Grove Hospital.

