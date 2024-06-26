Maryland State Police reverses stance on mugshot

Jun. 26—CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police reversed its earlier decision on Tuesday to deny a request for a public official's mugshot.

The Cumberland Times-News on June 18 filed a request under the Public Information Act to the state police for the mugshot and any video related to the June 13 arrest of Del. Jason Buckel.

Buckel, 52, a Republican, was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2014 and assigned its minority leader in 2021.

In addition to driving under the influence, he is accused of driving with a suspended license, failure to display a registration card and negligent driving that endangered property, life and person.

"Maryland State Police arrested Jason Buckel on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 11:23 p.m. near Alternate Route 40 and Campground Road in Allegany County," Maryland State Police's Office of Media Communications said via email on June 17.

On June 20, Maryland State Police Director, Analysis & Transparency Mark Urbanik said he could not release the mugshot or video.

"This letter is to inform you that I am unable to comply with your request as the matter has yet to be adjudicated and therefore protected from release pursuant to Annotated Code of Maryland, General Provisions Article §4-351(b)(1)," he said.

On Tuesday, Urbanik said the newspaper's appeal was reconsidered.

"As such, we have agreed to release the mugshot responsive to your request," he said and provided the photo.

The department's position regarding release of video did not change, however.

"The discretionary denial stands as the premature release of the record may prejudice an ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution," Urbanik said.

Case

The case against Buckel is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 24 at Allegany County District Court before Judge Mimi Cooper.

Buckel last week said he didn't drink too much, operate his car erratically or speed prior to his arrest.

He said he had been to a local sports-themed restaurant to watch a hockey game.

"I did not over consume any alcoholic beverages on the night in question, particularly as I had not been feeling well earlier in the afternoon and had taken some over-the-counter medication," he said.

"Approximately a mile from my home an officer turned his lights on from behind me," Buckel said.

He said he'll address and resolve the matter directly.

"Rest assured, nothing of this nature will ever occur again, irrespective of the outcome," he said. "I regret that this incident ever occurred."

PIA

According to the Maryland Attorney General's website, the public's right to information about government activities "lies at the heart" of a democratic government.

"Maryland's Public Information Act grants the people of this state a broad right of access to public records while protecting legitimate governmental interests and the privacy rights of individual citizens," the website states.

A PIA is similar to the Freedom of Information Act, which applies to federal agencies.

"The PIA grants you the right to review the available records that are disclosable and to obtain copies of those records," the website states. "It does not require an agency to answer informational questions or to create a record to satisfy your request."

