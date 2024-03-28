Maryland State Police: Off-duty DC police officer shoots, kills man

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police (MSP) said it is investigating after a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer shot and killed a man in Bowie on Wednesday night.

MSP troopers responded to a two-car crash on Crain Highway at Village Drive at about 5 p.m. There, the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Shortly after, an off-duty MPD Lieutenant, Daren Jones, was in his patrol car in the area of Crain Highway and Trade Zone Ave. when he found a pedestrian – 28-year-old Ian Tilton of Annapolis – in the roadway.

Jones called for help and a Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) officer arrived at the scene.

MSP says Tilton then pulled out a knife and lunged at the PGPD officer. The officer tried to use his stun gun, which police say was ineffective.

Jones fired his agency-issued gun and struck Tilton.

An MSP trooper arrived on the scene and began helping Prince George’s County emergency medical services officials with providing aid to Tilton.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they believe the crash and the shooting are connected. All northbound lanes on U.S. Route 301 between Queen Anne Rd. and Trade Zone Ave. were closed as officials investigated.

