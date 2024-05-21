Maryland State Police helicopter rescues injured hiker in Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it helped to rescue a hiker who was hurt Monday.

Around 12 p.m., emergency workers in St. Mary’s County asked MSP to assist them in rescuing the person who was about three miles into St. Mary’s River State Park.

Once the helicopter reached the hiker, a state trooper/flight paramedic assessed the hiker and prepared the hiker to be hoisted up.

The flight crew took the hiker to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo, Md. for treatment.

