The Maryland State House was locked down for an undisclosed security threat late Thursday afternoon.

Reporters with offices on the ground floor of the building were told to lock their doors shortly after 5 p.m. by an aide to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. About 30 minutes later, police escorted reporters out of the building.

An Associated Press reporter saw an officer hurrying up a staircase with his gun drawn. State employees were also evacuating the building.

Maryland Woman of Year nominee: Meet Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, the Maryland honoree for Women of the Year

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding