Maryland requests initial $60 million in emergency funding relief for bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - Maryland is asking for initial funding of $60 million from the federal government as the state works to clear the debris remaining from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The state is requesting approval of Emergency Relief funding for mobilization, operations and debris recovery, according to a letter penned by Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld.

Early Tuesday morning, a cargo ship crashed into Baltimore's bridge, sending eight construction workers into the Patapsco River. One refused treatment, another was discharged from shock trauma, and the bodies of two others were recovered Wednesday morning. Four more are missing and are presumed to be dead.

"The State of Maryland's budget for emergencies is limited and unable to fund an emergency of this magnitude," Wiedefeld wrote.

Maryland MDOT asks for $60 million from federal government by Adam Thompson on Scribd

Wiedefeld is hoping for a "quick release" of the $60 million.

"We have applied for the federal dollars that are available for this type of purpose," Wiedefeld said. "We intend to receive some federal dollars quickly and then we will start with the design for the replacement of the bridge to the port and get the community back up and running."

Officials at a press conference on Wednesday said the first priority is to remove the debris from the Patapsco River, which will be assisted by the Army Corps of Engineers so that the shipping lanes can reopen.

"The most urgent priority is to open the Port of Baltimore because it is essential to the livelihood of people here in Baltimore, in Maryland, and the economies across our country and around the world," U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said.

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he intends to push the federal government to pay for the entire reconstruction of the bridge, and pledged to work with Maryland leaders to provide as much support as possible.

"It is my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort," Biden said, adding that he plans to visit Baltimore as soon as he can.

The $60 million estimate made by the state of Maryland for initial expenses is, at most, just 10% of the estimated cost for response to the disaster, CBS News has learned following a Maryland Congressional delegation meeting.

The Maryland delegation talked about likely costs exceeding $1 billion and a "need for an emergency supplemental" aid package from Congress.

Scott MacFarlane contributed reporting.

