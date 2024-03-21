Maryland ready for NCAA Tournament clash with Iowa State
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
While Caitlin Clark and Iowa received a very tough path to the Final Four, the region should provide fans with a ton of great basketball.
Selection Sunday is here.
Here's what you need to know ahead of an NCAA tournament that's loaded with more stars than ever before.
This might be one of the craziest years ever for the coaching carousel with all the movement that could take place after the season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
With teams like Stanford, NC State, Utah and Tennessee, as well as mid-major powers and No. 1 seed Texas, this region is set for chaos.
Though Iowa earned the No. 2 overall seed, the Hawkeyes drew a brutal region.