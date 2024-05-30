Maryland police recover 15,000 stolen construction tools, some believed to be from Pa.

Did someone steal your construction tools?

If so, they might have ended up in Howard County, Maryland where police recently recovered more than 15,000 stolen construction tools, according to a news release.

It is "believed to be one of the largest and most expansive theft cases in the region," the Howard County Police Department release states. It estimates the value of the tools between $3 million and $5 million.

#HoCoPolice have recovered approximately 15,000 stolen construction tools totaling $3-$5 million in what is believed to be one of the largest and most expansive theft cases in the region in recent years. More info and to recover stolen tools: https://t.co/ecfD8G2eFP pic.twitter.com/eHv5n8qqzQ — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) May 23, 2024

"Detectives believe the tools were stolen from retail stores, businesses, vehicles, residential properties, and construction sites primarily in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania," the release states. "The stolen tools were mostly kept in storage units in Howard County and detectives believe they were sold at a variety of locations and through different means."

Police have identified more than 80 victims so far in the investigation, which remains ongoing, the release states. No charges had been filed as of earlier this month.

Believe your stolen tools might have been recovered in this case? Submit an online form through the department.

Anyone with information about the case may contact police at (410) 313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

