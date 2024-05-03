Maryland Matters picks up six awards in state press association contest
Maryland Matters reporters and contributors picked up half a dozen awards at the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association luncheon in Annapolis Friday.
The awards recognize the work of journalists and other industry professionals in the three jurisdictions in 2023. The contest, governed by the press association’s editorial and advertising committees, considered over 1,550 entries in 86 categories.
Publications compete for the awards based on the size of their readership. Maryland Matters is currently in the press association’s Division C. Within that group:
Senior contributor William F. Zorzi won first place in the breaking news category for his story, “Linda Lamone, Maryland’s long-serving elections director, announces retirement”
Staff writer Bryan P. Sears won first place in the continuing coverage category for his stories about ongoing dysfunction in Harford County government
Sears also won first place in the state government reporting category for his story, “Efforts to reduce vacant state government positions falling short of Moore’s promise”
And Sears won first place in the local government reporting category for his story, “As grand jury investigates, Harford County denies public records request for emails”
Staff writer Danielle J. Brown won second place in the diversity, equity and inclusion category for her story, “Medical debt can lead to compounding troubles for low-income Marylanders, particularly for Black families”
Zorzi won second place in the sports feature story category for the story “Uncertain future of Maryland racing hangs over Preakness celebration”
Sears also won an award for his work earlier in 2023 at The Daily Record.
Congratulations to all the winners in all the categories! The full list of press association contest winners can be seen here.
