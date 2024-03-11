Maryland man's five identical lottery tickets earn a total $250,000

A Manchester, Md., man bought five identical tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning a total $250,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland man bought five identical tickets for the same Pick 5 lottery drawing and ended up winning a total $250,000.

The Manchester man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his wife went out running errands and decided to stop at the Sheetz store on Main Street in Manchester to buy some lottery tickets.

The man, who said he does not play the lottery very often, looked through a list of past Pick 5 drawings and settled on the numbers 1-9-2-6-3. He said the numbers filled him with enough confidence that he decided to buy five tickets.

Each ticket ended up winning the player $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing, for a total prize of $250,000.

"I'm feeling better than ever," the winner said.

The winner said the money will go toward his retirement nest egg.