Maryland man led state police on high-speed chase into York: court documents

A man led state police on a high-speed pursuit, traveling more than 90 mph, from the suburbs into the City of York early Wednesday morning, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Yariel Fuentes-Reyes, 18, of Laurel, Maryland has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, evading arrest or detention on foot, recklessly endangering another person and various traffic offenses, a state police news release states.

He was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to online court records.

State police were canvassing an area in Springettsbury Township for a white Chevrolet Camaro and other high-end vehicles that had fled from law enforcement in Lancaster County, the affidavit states. One of the troopers spotted the Camaro and another vehicle following each other closely on Memory Lane.

The vehicles took off when the trooper turned on the emergency lights and sirens. They headed west on East Market Street into the City of York.

The pursuit exceeded 90 mph, the affidavit states.

The car headed the wrong way where Market Street turns into a one-way road, the affidavit states. It continued traveling west in the eastbound lanes and struck a curb.

The driver ran from the car while it was still slowly moving, the affidavit states.

Troopers found Fuentes-Reyes laying underneath a trailer in a parking lot, the affidavit states. He was taken into custody.

State police say the vehicle had a Maryland registration, but a query showed the registration was for a Honda Civic — not a Chevrolet Camaro, the affidavit states.

