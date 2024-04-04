Maryland man is killed in crash on South Carolina road, Lexington County coroner says

A 34-year-old Maryland man was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on a South Carolina road, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Halethorpe, Maryland resident Marvin Orlando Felipe-Perez is the pedestrian who died in the accident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

The collision happened at about 6:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of Edmund Highway, according to the release. That’s in West Columbia, near the property of Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and more than 500 miles from Halethorpe.

Felipe-Perez was walking in the road, near the intersection with Dunbar Road, when he was hit by a 2006 Toyota Scion that was driving east on Edmund Highway, said Master Trooper William Bennett of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Felipe-Perez died at the scene, according to Fisher.

The driver was the only person in the Toyota, and was not hurt, Bennett said. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver, who Fisher said remained at the scene, was wearing a seat belt.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Monday, 200 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 15 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.