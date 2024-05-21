Maryland man indicted in negligent manslaughter in crash that killed Hagerstown couple

A Washington County man has been indicted in two counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter in the September deaths of a couple riding a moped when it was struck by a pickup truck in the Hagerstown area.

Joseph Donald Guessford III, 44, who lives east of Clear Spring, was indicted in late April related to the crash the night of Sept. 7, a Thursday, according to court records.

Maryland State Police responding to the U.S. 40 crash on the west side of Hagerstown found the moped driver and passenger dead at the scene. The married Hagerstown couple was identified as Dystanei Nickole Cain, 20, and Evan Alexander Cain, 18.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Guessford on April 24 for nine charges related to the crash, according to court records.

Guessford was served with the arrest warrant a week ago on May 15, according to his case docket. He was released from custody that day on a $10,000 bond.

What we know about the fatal collision near Hagerstown

State police were notified around 9:14 on Sept. 7 of a collision on westbound U.S. 40, west of Garland Groh Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation by state police, the moped was hit by a maroon 2000 Ford pickup, which left the scene of the crash, according to a Herald-Mail story about the crash. The initial release on the crash alleges the pickup driver was impaired.

Among the charges Guessford faces through the indictment are driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance; two counts of failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person; and two counts of failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in death, according to the indictment and case docket.

