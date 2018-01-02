Maryland man indicted in 2017 workplace shooting that killed three

Radee Labeeb Prince, a suspect in the shooting deaths of three co-workers and critically injuring two others at a kitchen countertop company in Edgewood, Maryland, U.S., is shown in this handout photo provided by the Wilmington Police Department October 18, 2017. Wilmington Police Dept/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Maryland man accused in a 2017 workplace shooting that left three co-workers dead at a kitchen countertop company was indicted on first-degree murder charges on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

A Harford County grand jury indicted Radee Prince, 38, on three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as firearms charges, for the October attack near Baltimore, county prosecutor Joseph Cassilly's office said in a statement.

Prince is accused of shooting to death three co-workers and wounding two others at the Edgewood, Maryland, company before fleeing in a vehicle.

A surveillance camera inside the business captured the shootings, the statement said.

Prosecutors said Prince did not have an attorney.

Prince, of Elkton, remains jailed in Wilmington, Delaware, for a shooting that took place there hours after the deadly attack in Maryland. He faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder stemming from the shooting of a man at an auto shop.

Police have said Prince has a lengthy criminal record, including 15 felony convictions, and was associated with all six victims in the October shootings.







