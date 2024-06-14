Maryland man found guilty of murdering roommate with knife and hatchet

A Hancock man was found guilty last month of the first-degree murder of his roommate, who had 24 wounds after being attacked with a knife and hatchet in March 2021.

Everett J. Allen's defense team argued the killing of Eddie Smith, 53, should have been a manslaughter case instead of first-degree murder, saying Allen's behavior showed he was dealing with a mental illness and psychosis around that time.

Allen, now 59, claimed to police he acted in self-defense.

Washington County States Attorney Gina Cirincion told jurors in her closing that it was a "brutal attack" and "nonstop," but that there was time for Allen to consider stopping. She said Allen cleaned up the crime scene and eventually confessed to killing Smith after telling a detective different stories about what happened.

Smith's body was found in the apartment, not far from where Allen slept for the night.

A Washington County jury, following a multi-day trial, found Allen guilty on May 10 of first- and second-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree assault. Allen faces up to life in prison on the first-degree murder conviction alone.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered for Allen, who is being held at the Washington County Detention Center until his sentencing hearing is held. A date for the sentencing hearing was not listed on his online docket.

Melissa Rothstein, spokesperson for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, said Allen's defense team, Loren Villa and Tom Robins, had no comment on the verdict.

"The State wishes to acknowledge the excellent work of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, particularly Detective Kevin Klappert and Sgt. Clayton Stottlemyer. And we thank the jury for their patience and thoughtful deliberations," Cirincion wrote in an email to The Herald-Mail.

Nephew finds uncle at home with dead body

Hancock Police responded to an apartment along Fleming Drive, east of North Pennsylvania Avenue, on Saturday evening, March 28, 2021, after being called to check on Smith. Donnie Allen reported to Washington County 911 that he'd gone to that address and believed he'd seen Smith dead on the floor, according to charging documents.

Donnie Allen is a friend of Smith's and the nephew of Everett Allen.

The sheriff's office was contacted to help with the investigation.

During the trial a video of a detective questioning Everett Allen was shown. Allen says Smith drove him home Friday night and Allen watched TV alone in the apartment before sleeping "like a log."

When asked about his nephew coming to the apartment on Saturday and looking in the apartment bedroom for Smith, Allen said Smith was lying on the floor. Allen claimed he didn't know Smith was "back there" while he was sleeping on the couch. According to charging documents, Smith's body was between 1 to 2 yards from the sofa and had been covered.

Charging documents also state there was blood in what appeared to be a dragging pattern, indicating Smith's body had been dragged into the bedroom and the living room had been cleaned. Forensic scientists confirmed there was blood on the living room floor and in a mop.

Confronted during the interrogation about the blood in the mop and the cleanup, Allen told the detective that Smith came in the door ranting and raving about something and came at Allen with a knife. Allen said he had to stab Smith.

Testimony about Allen's alleged drug use and psychosis

There was a question about whether Everett Allen was on meth at the time of the killing. A forensic psychologist testifying for the defense said he determined Allen was in a substance-induced psychosis at the time of the murder. Dr. Solomon Meltzer also testified that meth didn't need to be present for psychotic symptoms to be observed.

Allen denied to police that he was using meth at the time of the incident.

The defense recalled Donnie Allen to the stand, who in his 911 call said he was pretty sure his uncle was on "crystal meth" and that he was "definitely strung out on something." The younger Allen tells 911 that his uncle hasn't been himself for a couple months.

From the witness stand three years after the 911 call, Donnie Allen said he'd heard from some people his uncle hung around with that his uncle had been behaving strangely for a couple months. But the younger man said he had not seen his uncle as much recently and hadn't seen his uncle use anything other than marijuana.

Asked by Assistant State's Attorney Christina Palmer if he was trying to make sense of the situation at the time of the 911 call and his mind went to rumors, Donnie Allen said, "Yes" and that he didn't know if his uncle had been using drugs.

Meltzer, testifying, referenced symptoms of hallucinations, delusions or disorganized thinking that can result from the use of drugs while using them or afterward. He testified that Allen had paranoid delusions about his roommate and made comments about mental telepathy.

Meltzer also said Allen was repeatedly observed to be psychotic by detention center staff. While at the jail, Allen was put on strong antipsychotic medication. Allen admitted to using meth in the past, but denied recent usage, the doctor said.

On cross-examination by Cirincion, Meltzer acknowledged people aren't always upfront about their drug use. He also acknowledged that Allen having auditory hallucinations and telepathy were self-reported symptoms and there was no way to tell if those symptoms were being made up.

Meltzer said he looked at other things and didn't think Allen was malingering.

In his closing argument, Robins talked about two men getting in a fight, one who was drunk and one with mental illness. He said Allen slept with Smith's body down the hall in a tiny apartment.

"That's not the work of a devious criminal folks. That's the work of someone who is mentally ill," Robins said.

Cirincion, in her closing, told jurors that Allen's "psychosis appears when convenient." She said Allen did a "pretty good job cleaning up the crime scene and concealing evidence."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Western Maryland man found guilty of 2021 murder of his roommate