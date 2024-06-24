Maryland man electrocuted in Bradford County, Pa. Death ruled accidental.

Eli Guerra, a 32-year-old Maryland man, was pronounced dead Saturday after he came in contact with a low-hanging overhead electrical line in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

The Bradford County Coroner’s Office responded to 11 Leesway Lane in New Albany Saturday to assist with a medicolegal death investigation, officials said. Guerra was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the home.

The death was ruled accidental by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office. The investigation found that Guerra was helping friends and family with roof repairs when he came into contact with an electrical line.

The Pennsylvania State Police, the New Albany Fire Department, Guthrie EMS, and Western EMS responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Maryland man killed in Bradford County electrical accident