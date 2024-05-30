Maryland man who died Wednesday after rear-ending trailer on Rte. 13 named by police

State police have identified the 33-year-old Maryland man who died Wednesday near Woodside as Edwin Mejia.

Police said Mejia drove into the back of a trailer that had slowed down to turn into a business off of Route 13 early Wednesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

