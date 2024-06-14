Maryland man dead in Adams County motorcycle wreck

A Maryland man died on the scene after a fatal motorcycle crash in south western Adams County Wednesday evening, the Adams County Coroner's office said.

Andrew Adelsberger, 48, of Boonsboro, Maryland, died in the wreck on Route 116 near Valley View Trail after losing control of his motorcycle, said Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill.

The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. in Carroll Valley Borough on Wednesday, June 12, according to Adams County 911 records.

Adelsberger was wearing a helmet during the wreck, and was the only individual involved, Pennewill said.

The cause of death for Adelsberger was multiple blunt force injuries, he said.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Maryland man dead after Carroll Valley motorcycle wreck