Maryland man charged for allegedly soliciting minor to become ‘daughter-wife’

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is being held without bond after allegedly traveling from Maryland to Convington to meet a minor.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office says on May 18, 57-year-old Albert C. Forand, from Glen Burnie, was arrested and charged with the Use of Communication Systems to Facilitate Certain Offenses Against Minors (Child Solicitation).

One injured in Southeast Roanoke shooting, investigation underway

Deputies said Forand allegedly traveled to Covington to meet a child under the age of 15. It was revealed that he allegedly planned to bring the minor back to Maryland to become a “daughter-wife.”

However, when Forand arrived in Covington he was arrested.

WFXR News will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.