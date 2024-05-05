Maryland man arrested at Peace Bridge on felony warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 46-year-old male at the Peace Bridge border crossing Friday who had an active arrest felony warrant for strongarm rape.

Ethiopian citizen and lawful permanent resident of the U.S. Bereket Mengesha was on a bus returning to his residence in Maryland. An inspection revealed an active National Crime Information Center felony warrant for an alleged strongarm rape of a minor in Maryland, which is a first-degree felony in the state.

During further investigation to confirm the warrant, CBP found an additional charge for an alleged sexual abuse of a minor, which is also a first-degree felony in Maryland.

Mengesha was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department and was charged as a fugitive from justice. He is being held by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office awaiting extradition.

