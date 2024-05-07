Maryland man allegedly murdered his mom in their shared home, left her body in a bathtub

A Maryland man was arrested Monday after allegedly murdering his mother and leaving her body inside a bathroom of the home the two of them shared.

Jeremy Gentry, 48, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the death of Beatrice Kay Gentry, 68, according to Maryland State Police.

The Fruitland Police Department and emergency medical service personnel responded to a report of an unconscious woman at a home on Sand Castle Boulevard at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

After first responders entered the home, the woman's body was found in the bathtub. EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation and looked through the house for evidence.

Jeremy Gentry was quickly identified as the suspect and police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody Monday morning without incident.

Jeremy Gentry was arrested Monday morning in connection with the death of his 68-year-old mother.

Officials are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of Beatrice Gentry's death.

Police said the motive for the killing, if there is one, is unclear and the incident remains under investigation.





