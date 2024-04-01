Maryland Governor Doesn't Have 'Time' For GOP's 'DEI' Bridge Collapse Talk

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) dismissed talk from Republicans who have blamed the deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

Moore, in a CNN interview Sunday, reacted to conservatives who have used DEI to criticize Black officials such as Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland port commissioner Karenthia A. Barber after the collapse killed two construction workers while four others remain missing and are presumed dead.

“My response is I have no time for foolishness,” Moore told CNN’s Dana Bash when asked about the attacks on “State of the Union.”

Workers have started removing parts of the downed bridge as a salvage operations are underway at the site of the collapse.

There is no timeline for the recovery of the four missing people due to “how complex this operation is,” the governor told NPR on Sunday.

Bash pointed to Scott’s remarks that critics used the term “DEI” because they don’t have the “courage to say the N-word” before asking Moore if the attacks are racist.

“My focus is on making sure these families are getting the comfort and the closure that they need,” Moore replied.

He continued, “Making sure that our first responders are getting the supports that they need. Making sure we can get these channels open and making sure that we can get this Key Bridge rebuilt. I frankly do not have time to be able to deal with anything else. I’m locked in and I’m focused on what matters right now.”

Moore is expected to join Joe Biden on the president’s visit to Baltimore this week.

