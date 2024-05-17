Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs new bill that could help fight youth crime

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) – Gov. Wes Moore signed several new bills in Maryland including a few that address crime in the state.

One of those bills, the Juvenile Reform Bill, aims to hold young people more accountable when sentenced or put on probation.

‘Born out of a tragic incident’: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs fire safety, prevention bill

The measure expands the charges that 10 to 12 year old kids can face, which now includes handgun violations, and gives judges the ability to extend probations past the maximum sentence.

State Attorney Aisha Braveboy was one of the leaders in putting this in motion, and she says this law will work for everyone.

“We believe it will provide a greater level of accountability,” Braveboy said. “Not just for the young person committing the offense for the Department of Youth Services and those of us who are responsible and have a role in the system.”

Bladensburg Police Department’s Chief, Tyrone Collington, said the legislation gives police a better chance against youth crime.

“These juvenile crimes are getting out of hand frankly,” he said. “They’re violent crimes so now this bill gives the law enforcement officers the ability to now charge the young ones.”

University of Maryland’s School of Education rewards alums in teaching with $1,000

But Collington wants people to know that while they don’t like arresting youth, but it is something that must be done.

“It is not the police’s goal,” he said. “Some of them are really young. We want them to get some help and get resources, but when you take someone’s life or some serious damage to someone, there has to be a level of accountability.”

Other bills signed were the expansion of the Maryland crime bill that will add a focus on gang crews and a victim compensation fund that will further financially help victims of crime.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.