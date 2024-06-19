Maryland Gov. Wes Moore blames immigration issues on ‘longstanding inaction across Congress’

As Maryland reels from the killing of Harford County’s Rachel Morin and the arrest of a suspect last week, Gov. Wes Moore expressed his frustration with the immigration system on “FOX & Friends” Wednesday morning, blaming “longstanding inaction across Congress.”

“I don’t think this is partisan because I don’t blame a singular party,” Moore said on the show. “We are not talking about a singular bill. We are talking about something that has been broken for a very long time. This is not just about this Congress or this group of legislators. This thing is so longstanding, and there has been a lack of courage that we have seen for a long time in Washington that has allowed this to take place.”

Moore said that this isn’t only an issue for a handful of states; it impacts the entire nation.

“I am infuriated, and our state is still mourning,” Moore said. “This inaction that we continue to see to get any form of sensible immigration policy done is impacting all of us because all of us in local jurisdictions have to deal with the consequences of this.”

Morin’s boyfriend reported the 37-year-old mother of five missing on Aug. 5 after she did not return home from a walk. Morin’s body was found the following day on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air.

Morin’s death quickly received national attention during the search for a suspect. A reward reached $35,000 in February.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a native of El Salvador who entered the United States unlawfully, according to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Morin’s death after being arrested Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Martinez-Hernandez worked odd jobs, moving him from El Salvador to Los Angeles, as well as Harford County, Prince George’s County, Virginia and Tulsa, Gahler said.

Along with the trauma for family and community, Morin’s death intensified a hot-button political issue during an election year.

Gahler and other officials spoke out against immigration system failures. Republicans have blamed President Joe Biden, and Democrats are looking to the GOP for what they see as ruining the opportunity to address the border concerns sooner.

Wednesday’s wasn’t Moore’s first TV show appearance on the topic. During an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Moore called it frustrating that a group of Democrats and Republicans could not approve a border bill due to former President Donald Trump’s comments about it not being politically advantageous.

When asked by FOX’s Brian Kilmeade if Moore felt ready for a presidential campaign “should something happen” before the August Democratic convention, Moore said he still believes Biden is the best candidate for the office and is not looking to replace him.

Moore said his work with the Biden administration has helped Maryland be able to bring down unemployment rates and homicide and violent crime rates, particularly in Baltimore.

“I am full-throttle in my support of President Biden because I know much of the momentum we have been able to see in the state of Maryland,” Moore said.