Maryland Gov. Moore signs hundreds of bills, including budget, public safety measures

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed hundreds of bills during a ceremony at the State House on Thursday — among them the state budget, the authorization for a firearm prevention and intervention center, and several bills of interest to the Eastern Shore.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore City, called a balanced budget the “one constitutional duty” of the state Legislature during his remarks prior to a multi-hour signing ceremony.

The $63 billion budget, which was the subject of inter-chamber negotiations in the Legislature’s final days, made investments in childcare, education housing, and public safety, which was the governor’s primary topic in his preliminary remarks Thursday.

Moore highlights public safety bills in year’s ‘final’ signing ceremony

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, seated at center, poses for a photo at a bill signing ceremony at the State House in Annapolis on May 16, 2024. He is surrounded by supporters of legislation to create a new Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention.

“When we entered office,” said the second-year governor, a Democrat, referring to his administration, “we said that public safety was going to be our number one priority.”

He highlighted three bipartisan public safety bills: the Victim Compensation Reform Act of 2024, the Growing Apprenticeships and the Public Safety Workforce Act, or GAPS Act, and legislation establishing the Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention.

The new center, set to be housed within the Maryland Department of Health, comes nearly a year after mass shootings both in Salisbury and Baltimore. It also comes after President Joe Biden’s administration established in September 2023 the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, representatives of which were on hand during the ceremony in the state’s capital.

Local legislation on the list for signing includes fire and liquor bills

On the list of legislation to be signed were several bills of interest to the Eastern Shore, which did not receive comment prior to the autographing exercise from the governor or Speaker of the House of Delegates Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, but are set to affect the communities to which they apply.

Legislation to allow the Somerset County Commissioners to enact local laws to manage, direct and regulate fire, rescue and emergency medical services in the county was on the agenda with dozens of bills to be signed without public ceremony. The legislation also allowed the commissioners to create an entity or a body to administer those services.

Several items related to liquor were also on the signing list, including a bill that repeals the authority of the Wicomico County Liquor Control Board later this year and allows the holders of a Class A, B, C or D license to purchase alcoholic beverages from a dispensary or a wholesaler. That legislation, sponsored by Del. Carl Anderton, R-Wicomico, is set to take effect on July 1.

Both Jones and Moore noted the year’s fourth bill signing is set to be the “final” one of the year. Over 1,000 bills have been enacted thus far, according to the Maryland General Assembly website.

Some legislation, like a bill to remove the requirement that estate notices be published in a local newspaper, has not been acted on by the governor.

The governor has until May 28, the day required by law, to make a decision about such legislation. The governor can either sign, veto or let legislation become law without a signature.

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Budget, public safety measures among hundreds of bills signed by Moore