Maryland early voting ends quietly ahead of Tuesday’s primary election

The trickle of voters who kicked off early in-person voting last week seemed to continue Thursday as the last day to cast a ballot in person before Tuesday’s primary drew to a close.

By Thursday afternoon, almost 150,000 Marylanders had cast early in-person votes, compared to the 178,000 who voted early in the 2022 primary, according to Jared DeMarinis, Maryland’s election administrator.

The 2024 primary is the first that election boards in Anne Arundel, Carroll, and Harford counties and Baltimore City could begin canvassing mail-in ballots early. Election officials braced for an onslaught of misinformation about an increase in requests for mail-in ballots.

Primary elections often determine the outcome of political races in Baltimore, where Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 10-1. Early voting began last week and ends Thursday at 8 p.m.

Early voting typically follows a pattern in Maryland — the first day and the final few usually generate the highest turnout. That has proven true for the most part in 2024. However, the first day of early voting, when 16,880 people voted, has lagged well behind some days later in the week, where more than 20,000 people voted.

That number has ticked up as the end of early voting approached Thursday. As of 4 p.m., 21,167 people had cast early ballots on Thursday alone. DeMarinis said he expected that number to top 25,000 as the 8 p.m. deadline to vote neared.

“Usually, the last four hours of early voting are the most active,” he said.

DeMarinis argued the state didn’t have such a robust mail-in ballot program in previous years. Some voters eager to vote early seem to have shifted to using mail-in ballots rather than flocking to the first day of early voting, he said.

“It’s a different electorate that is using early voting,” he said.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, a total of 13,241 registered voters combined for all days of early voting had cast a ballot in Baltimore City, according to acting Election Director Abigail Goldman. The city has 324,436 eligible active voters, according to the State Board of Elections.

A handful of people appeared early Thursday morning to cast their votes at Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries in northeast Baltimore, one of the city’s eight early voting centers.

Terri Bradshaw, 55, was one of the voters who did not have to wait long to cast a ballot. The Frankford resident said she was there to avoid primary day crowds as she cast votes for both U.S. President Joe Biden and Mayor Brandon Scott, who are both seeking reelection.

“I think Brandon Scott is doing a wonderful job,” Bradshaw said. “Sheila Dixon has proven herself to be a crook. Voting for her would be like going back to an abusive lover.”

Dixon, the former mayor who is running against Scott, resigned in 2010 after being convicted on perjury and embezzlement charges. She announced her 2024 campaign with an apology in The Baltimore Sun. While the mayoral race has largely avoided the increasingly cantankerous tenor of federal races, Scott has emphasized reductions in gun violence under his administration without the “scandal or corruption” that plagued his predecessors.

Curtis Willis also did not have to wait long to vote Thursday morning. He cast an early ballot because his wife, whom he was voting alongside, would not be in town the day of the primary.

The Belair-Edison retiree said he voted for Scott because “he’s doing a pretty good job overall.”

The low turnout that marked Baltimore’s early voting period also permeated Anne Arundel and Howard counties, according to early voter tallies.

As of Wednesday evening, 9,130 Anne Arundel voters had cast an early ballot, alongside 7,437 in Howard County, according to unofficial tallies from the state Board of Elections since May 2. Elections directors from those counties did not immediately respond to a request for updated numbers on Thursday.

Nearly 20,000 Baltimore County voters cast early ballots as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Unofficial vote tallies indicated the county led the state in early voting most days, according to numbers provided by Baltimore County elections director Ruie LaVoie. She did not immediately respond to a request for updated numbers Thursday afternoon.

“Overall, voting has gone well in Baltimore County,” she said via email.

_______

(Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.)

_______