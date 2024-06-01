Maryland doubles cost of work zone speeding tickets

Fines for speeding in a work zone in Maryland have doubled.

The new law, which went into effect Saturday, increases the $40 fine to $80 temporarily until the official cost increases in 2025, which can reach up to $1,000.

The increase in zone speeding ticket costs comes in response to a crash on I-695 that killed six construction workers in March 2023.

Two vehicles traveling over 100 mph collided on I-695 in Woodlawn north of Security Boulevard, causing one to flip into a construction zone and hit the six construction workers.

The workers were declared dead on scene and were identified as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, and his father, Mahlon Simmons II, 52, both of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

One of the drivers was provided medical care while the other wasn’t reported to have any injuries.

Following this accident, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and the Governor’s Work Zone Safety Work Group began meeting in May 2023 to identify ways to improve highway work zone safety. In their final meeting in November 2023, the group unanimously voted to pass recommendations on to the governor, including plans to modify existing state law to authorize the use of unmanned cameras at work zones and increased penalties for speeding in work zones.

In April, Gov. Wes Moore signed the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act, a bill focused on expanding the state’s work zone speed camera program.

The bill, which went into effect Saturday, has doubled the cost of fines temporarily. In January 2025, penalties will range from $60 to $1,000. If there is a highway worker present, fines will double.

Last year, the state reported 1,105 work zone crashes in 2023, averaging about 3.5 crashes daily.

As of April 2024, there have been 407 crashes, 310 damage-only crashes, 94 non-fatal injuries and three deaths in work zones, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

In addition to the new law, the Maryland Transportation Authority, BWI Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore have started a traffic safety initiative for causes of crashes including aggressive, distracted and impaired driving.

Between Thursday and Friday, MDTA police officers made 457 traffic stops and issued a combined 756 citations, warnings and repair orders. Three drivers were charged with driving under the influence of drugs while one driver was charged with drug offenses, and four drivers were arrested on open warrants.