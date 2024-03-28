Maryland bridge disasters through the years

Mar. 27—By Mike Klingaman — jklingaman@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:March 27, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.| UPDATED:March 27, 2024 at 9:02 p.m.

June 1999: A tractor-trailer carrying an oversized load struck a pedestrian bridge over the Baltimore Beltway near Catonsville, hurling debris onto the highway, killing one motorist and seriously injuring three others. The rig's load exceeded the maximum height by 3 feet.

August 1989: During repairs, the Route 198 bridge over the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Laurel collapsed during morning rush hour. Concrete and steel from the 100-foot overpass plummeted 15 feet onto the southbound lanes of the parkway, injuring 14. Contractor error was to blame.

August 1988: One-third of an aging 275-foot drawbridge near Pocomoke City fell into the Pocomoke River. No one was injured in the collapse of the 67-year-old bridge, which had been inspected that spring and was said to have carried 1,500 vehicles a day.

March 1976: Weakened by a recent windstorm, a 10-foot chunk of the Route 404 drawbridge in Denton plunged into the Choptank River. There were no injuries. Inspection of the bridge was current.

July 1942: An oil tanker, the Fritz Klassen, crashed into a 260-foot drawbridge over the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal at Chesapeake City in Cecil County. The impact toppled the 135-foot steel towers atop the bridge and exploded five shells of an anti-aircraft gun set on the bow of the vessel. A ferry replaced the bridge until a new span was built in 1949.

June 1930: Three iron welders were killed and six more were injured while repairing a bridge that tore loose from its moorings and fell into the Monocacy River on the Georgetown Pike near Frederick.

Related Articles

—

Local News — Miguel Luna, victim of Key Bridge collapse, was a kindhearted family man from El Salvador

—

Local News — Port of Baltimore businesses pivot after Key Bridge collapse: 'We're already making alternative plans'

—

Local News — What we know about the six workers killed in Key Bridge collapse

—

Local News — A 'once-in-a-career situation': Baltimore's Key Bridge dive team faces many challenges

—

Local News — 'Get the port up and running': Clearing out the tangled mess of Baltimore's Key Bridge

April 1921: More than half of a 1,400-foot wooden bridge in Elkton crashed into the Bohemia River. No casualties were reported. The bridge, known to be in bad shape, had been closed for repairs several months earlier,

September 1921: Road rage triggered the demise of a bridge spanning the Little Patuxent River between Laurel and Savage. The bridge fell when two vehicles attempting to pass each other struck tension rods on the roadway. Both drivers were hospitalized.

September 1908: A nearly 400-foot span of the B&O Railroad bridge near Havre de Grace collapsed into the Susquehanna River, taking with it the last 12 cars of a coal-laden freight train crossing at the time. One injury was reported,

August 1903: Two farm workers hauling 80 bushels of wheat were rescued from Rock Creek near Rockville when the bridge on which they were traveling collapsed. The team of horses survived.

June 1896: A wooden bridge over the Little Tonoloway Creek in Hancock broke under the weight of a farm wagon driven by four horses and loaded with bark. One man died, and another was hurt. The horses were unscathed.

Share this:

— Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

— Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

—