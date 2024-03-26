Maryland bridge collapses after being hit by cargo ship

The landmark Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore has collapsed after it was hit by a ship.

Several vehicles were crossing the bridge, which is more than 2.6km (1.6 miles) long, when the container ship collided with one of its supports.

At least seven people are believed to be in the water and a number of vehicles were detected beneath the surface, officials said.

Boats and helicopters are part of the search and rescue effort.

The Singapore-flagged container ship, Dali, struck a column on the 47-year-old bridge at 01:30 local time (05:30 GMT), causing it to collapse.

It had departed from the terminal at Port Breeze at around 00:45 bound for Colombo in Sri Lanka.

A number of vehicles, including "one the size of a tractor-trailer" plunged into the water below, officials said.

A major rescue operation is being led by Baltimore fire department, the US Coastguard and other agencies from the state of Maryland.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace confirmed that two people were rescued and one of them had been "transported to a local trauma centre... in a very serious condition".

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the incident as an "unthinkable a tragedy", adding the focus right now should be on "the preservation of life".

A US Coast Guard helicopter flies over the scene of the collision

Shipping company Synergy Marine Group told the BBC the ship had an all-Indian crew with 22 people on board.

It said in a statement that all crew members - including two harbour pilots - had been accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.

"The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined" and the ship owner was "fully co-operating" with federal agencies, the statement added.

Shipping giant Maersk said it had chartered the vessel and was carrying its customers' cargo.

"We are horrified by what has happened in Baltimore, and our thoughts are with all of those affected", it said in a statement. No Maersk crew and personnel were onboard the vessel.

There was "no indication" the crash was intentional or terrorism-related, according to officials.

Map showing location of Baltimore bridge collapse