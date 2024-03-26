Maryland bridge collapse brings back memories of Florida's Sunshine Skyway bridge disaster

A Maryland bridge partially collapsed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a cargo ship.

The Associated Press reported several vehicles had plunged into the river below and said the ship had caught fire.

The incident brings back memories of a similar incident that happened in Florida when a freighter hit the Sunshine Skyway bridge in 1980.

A 1,200-foot section of the bridge collapsed, sending several cars and a Greyhound bus into the waters of Tampa Bay. Thirty-five people died.

Here's what is happening in Maryland this morning along with happened in Florida decades ago.

What happened in the bridge collapse in Baltimore, Maryland?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship, The bridge is a major span critical to East Coast shipping.

The Baltimore City Fire Department received several 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. Several vehicles were reported in the river, and the ship had caught fire.

"This is currently a mass casualty incident and we are searching for seven people who are in the river," Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told Reuters.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people.”

Synergy Marine Corp said the Dali, Singapore-flagged container ship, collided with one of the pillars of the bridge. All its crew members, including two pilots, have been accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.

Ship hit Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 1980

On May 9, 1980, the freighter Summit Venture struck the bridge that joined St. Petersburg and Bradenton during a thunderstorm, that brought wind gusts in excess of 80 mph and heavy rain. Visibility when the freighter hit one of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge was near zero, according to skywaybridgedisaster.com.

A 1,200-foot section of the bridge collapsed, sending several cars and a Greyhound bus into the waters of Tampa Bay.

Thirty-five people died.

A new bridge opened in 1987 and the approaches to the old span are now fishing piers.

Contributors: Charles Ventura, Thao Nguyen, Susan Miller, USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Sunshine Skyway bridge compared to bridge collapse in Maryland