Maryland to bolster protection at Bay Bridge following Baltimore bridge disaster

BALTIMORE — The massive ships are going to keep coming.

Baltimore’s shipping channel has been at least partially blocked since March 26, when the cargo ship Dali decimated the Francis Scott Key Bridge. After months of cleanup and marine traffic workarounds using temporary channels, the waterway is expected to fully reopen as soon as Saturday.

With the return of huge cargo carriers, however, comes an invitation of risk.

Each time one such vessel transits under the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near Annapolis, there is an infinitesimal, but real, degree of danger. When the Dali leveled the Key Bridge, killing six construction workers and eliminating one of Baltimore’s three harbor crossings, it spelled out the peril that huge ships pose to older bridges.

As a result, the Maryland Transportation Authority is studying “short and long-term options to protect the Bay Bridge,” its chief engineer, James Harkness, told The Baltimore Sun in an interview.

“The Bay Bridge is safe and we are just looking to make it as safe as we can.”

With heightened attention to the risks and consequences of major bridge collapse due to vessel collision, the state must decide how to protect the monstrous 4-mile Bay Bridge. It is the state’s most recognizable span — and its most susceptible to being hit by a massive vessel.

Following the Key Bridge disaster, the Federal Highway Administration compiled for the first time a preliminary list of 125 U.S. bridges over waterways used by oceangoing vessels, which The Baltimore Sun obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. The Bay Bridge’s two spans were the only Maryland ones listed.

Both several decades old and with a vertical clearance of about 185 feet, the Bay and Key bridges were often discussed — at least when it came to the shipping channel — in the same breath. Before the Key Bridge collapse, Maryland harbor pilots raised with other port stakeholders the possibility of a ship headed to or from the Port of Baltimore losing power and crashing into one of the bridges’ support piers.

But there was otherwise little focus from stakeholders on pier protection systems, which fortify spans from vessel collisions, until the aftermath of March 26, when experts pointed to the lack of robust reinforcements at the Key Bridge. The Bay Bridge, which carries more than twice as much vehicular traffic, could be just as exposed.

The transportation authority said there’s now a “renewed focus” on protecting its bridges.

“We are looking to be underway with long-term improvements by the end of the year,” Harkness said of the Bay Bridge.

A transportation authority spokesperson did not reply when asked for details about what upgrades might look like. Options could be physical barriers, like reinforced piers or a yearslong process to build “dolphins” (artificial islands that could block or deflect a stray ship). Or there could be policy changes, such as requiring tugboats to escort large ships under the bridge.

All come with logistical considerations — and price tags.

Ship vs. bridge

The Key and Bay bridges, like others built decades ago, were not constructed with strikes from 100,000-ton ships in mind, but vessels have grown in size to accommodate booming global trade and decrease overall shipping costs.

Prompted by the expansion of the Panama Canal in 2016, as well as the support of Maryland leaders ranging from former Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley to former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, the Port of Baltimore began welcoming huge vessels — bringing jobs and commerce, as well as implicit risk — began frequenting Baltimore more and more over the past decade.

Baltimore’s 50-foot deep channel brings 1,000-foot ships to the city, and the coal, cars and cargo the vessels carry creates jobs. One day after the essential economic artery was blocked by debris from the Key Bridge collapse, state and federal authorities crystallized a key priority: They needed to quickly re-open the waterway for shipping.

Tens of thousands of ships have transited under the Key and Bay bridges in recent decades, and they’ll continue to do so. A 958-foot bulk carrier, similar in size to the Dali, sailed under the Bay Bridge twice in the past week.

When operating correctly, ships pose essentially no threat to infrastructure. But humans can make errors. In 2022, a Maryland harbor pilot — distracted by his cellphone — ran the 1,095-foot Ever Forward aground in the Chesapeake Bay. Ships also can lose power, as was the case with the Dali. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating what went wrong with the ship.

On Wednesday, a 997-foot ship apparently lost propulsion and throttled through the Charleston, South Carolina, harbor at a high speed, 14 knots (or 16 mph), prompting closure of a major bridge. There was no collision, but two boaters suffered injuries from the speeding ship’s wake.

In some ways, the Bay Bridge is more secure than its knocked-down northern neighbor. It has a wider horizontal clearance (1,500 feet, per the National Bridge Inventory) between support piers than the old Key Bridge (1,100 feet), making vessel collision less likely.

But the Bay Bridge is not up to the modern recommendation that spans be at least two or three times as long as the ships that go under them.

And while the Key Bridge, built in 1976, had small dolphins measuring 25 feet in diameter, the Bay Bridge does not have any dolphins.

Newer bridges are better prepared. For example, Maryland’s Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge, opened in 2022 over the Potomac River, has two pier protection rings that can “absorb the impact of a large cargo ship traveling at 8 knots,” according to a transportation authority brochure. The Dali was going 6.5 knots when it hit the Key Bridge.

Since the Key Bridge collapse, the NTSB has called for bridge owners nationwide to assess risks posed to their spans. Engineers also have encouraged risk analysis of spans like the Bay Bridge.

For now, as Maryland transportation officials juggle the ongoing effort to clear the Patapsco River and construct a new Key Bridge, they’re studying fortifications for the Bay Bridge. Harkness said they are working with the Coast Guard, harbor pilots, and vessel collision experts to “determine what can be done in terms of operations out on the waterway and then in terms of short-term measures and various things like the dolphins that we have at the Key Bridge.”

Cost vs. risk

When designing, building and protecting bridges to last, engineers deal in two currencies: risk and dollars.

Professors and industry experts met last month for a roundtable hosted by the University of Maryland and the American Society of Civil Engineers. As frequently discussed as the physics of building a safe bridge were the costs.

Money is baked into the bridge-building process, said Norma Jean Mattei, a University of New Orleans engineering professor and member of the White House’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council. A transportation department has a finite amount of funding and uses it to “buy down risk,” Mattei said, prioritizing certain projects. That could mean reinforcing roadways that need it, rather than protecting bridges — or vice versa, depending upon what is deemed most essential.

“You’re putting the money that you have into your highest priority projects,” she said.

Authorities in New Jersey and Delaware studied the possibility of protecting the Delaware Memorial Bridge near Wilmington as early as 1999, but it took years to secure the funds. They began construction last year on eight 80-foot dolphins.

Experts have debated — and disagreed — whether any protection would have prevented the force generated by the Dali from collapsing the Key Bridge. But they largely agree that the optimal time to protect a bridge from vessel collision is when it’s built. Retrofitting is costlier and, in the case of the Bay Bridge, might be an expensive addition that doesn’t have a lengthy useful lifetime.

The Bay Bridge’s two spans were built in 1951 and 1973 and a transportation authority video explaining a study of a proposed third bay crossing states: “given the Bay Bridge’s age, it is becoming increasingly challenging and costly to maintain and operate the facilities.”

It’s unknown how much longer the Bay Bridge will remain functional. But with its ultimate replacement already being explored, state officials might give pause to investing significantly in pier protection that would only be useful as long as the Bay Bridge stands. (It’s probably not feasible to build pier protection that could be used for a new bridge, as well, since its piers wouldn’t necessarily be in the same place, Mattei said.)

Adding a dolphin system is pricey. It will cost roughly $100 million to upgrade the Delaware Memorial Bridge, for example.

The Baltimore Harbor Safety and Coordination Committee, a joint industry-government advisory panel, discussed in 2010 the possibility of reinforcing the Bay Bridge from ship strikes, according to meeting minutes. Umesh Murthy, a transportation authority official, told the committee a pier protection system would cost approximately $65 million.

The committee again discussed protection from ship strikes in 2014, when John Walters, a Coast Guard official, said “protecting bridges from ship strikes would cost Maryland a substantial amount of money,” according to the minutes, which further noted that the Association of Maryland Pilots “believe that any protection would have an economic value.”

Citing the billions of dollars in economic loss due to a potential Bay Bridge collapse — plus the possibility of an “unimaginable” number of fatalities — City College of New York civil engineering professor Anil Agrawal suggested that to not take robust measures to protect the bridge would be “penny-wise, pound-foolish.”

The cost of rebuilding the Key Bridge is expected to be roughly $1.7 billion, which does not include economic loss due to the port closure or the traffic pains afflicting the region. It also does not factor in the six lives lost.

The Bay and Key bridges are regularly inspected for various criteria in accordance with federal guidelines, but not for the impacts of vessel collision. Both bridges received a good score for their pier protection — a measurement that analyzes the condition of any existing fortification, but not its quality or strength.

Mehdi Shokouhian, a civil engineering professor at Morgan State University, said: “It is essential to take appropriate action now to enhance [the Bay Bridge’s] pier protection.”

Mattei suggested taking a look at “nonstructural techniques.” Maryland already implements one such measure — requiring local pilots to guide ships in the bay. It could add a requirement that tugboats escort ships under the Bay Bridge.

In some cases, particularly with tankers carrying oil, large ships are mandated to have tugboat escorts in U.S. waters, but there are no tugs required at the Key or Bay bridges.

An escort under the Key Bridge could cost a ship owner tens of thousands of dollars and the cost would be substantially higher for the Bay Bridge. That’s because the bulk of Maryland’s tugboats are stationed in the Baltimore area. Unless a fleet was added down the bay, tugboats would have to make a roughly 25-mile journey (about a 5-hour round trip) from Baltimore to the Bay Bridge. Each tugboat costs thousands of dollars per hour, so increased usage could prompt ship owners to take their ships to other ports.

It leaves state officials with a difficult decision. As they consider how to protect the Bay Bridge, they’ll have to weigh risk, as well as dollars.

Meanwhile, the ships will keep coming.

-------

(Baltimore Sun reporter Jonathan M. Pitts contributed to this article.)

-------