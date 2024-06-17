Maryland bishop visits Urbana church

Approaching a year in her new job, the Rt. Rev. Carrie Schofield-Broadbent said she’s gradually learning the finer points of her role as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland.

She’s been enjoying getting to know Maryland, and “I put Old Bay on my eggs in the morning,” she joked to the congregation at Living Grace Church Sunday.

Schofield-Broadbent had come to attend the Sunday morning service at the Urbana church, which is part of both the Episcopal and Lutheran traditions.

The church has been around as a Lutheran congregation for 22 years, said Pastor Kristofer Roberson after Sunday’s service. They added the Episcopal element about two years ago, becoming a hybrid “Lutherpalian” organization, he said.

Theologically, the two denominations are very similar, Roberson said, although there are some small differences. Lutheran churches are more centered around individual congregations, while Episcopalians tend to be centered around the diocese, he said.

The Maryland Diocese has about 16 Lutheran-Episcopal partnerships, Schofield-Broadbent said. When you keep your focus on key religious issues, it’s not hard to blend the two denominations, she said.

“We have the same core values,” she said.

The Diocese of Maryland includes about 110 churches and religious communities in 10 counties, but doesn’t include the Eastern Shore or the counties around Washington, D.C., she said.

Schofield-Broadbent gave sermon and oversaw communion at Sunday’s service, held at the church’s meeting space in a community room at the Natelli Family YMCA next to Urbana High School.

The sermon included a reading from Ezekiel about a cedar bough that was cut from a tree and planted so that it would grow into a large tree of its own. The Urbana congregation is its own sprig that has been planted and would grow, Schofield-Broadbent told the worshipers.

She also baptized 2-month-old Kelce Bliffin as her parents, Conrad Bliffin and Danielle Darmon, looked on. Baptism represents the formal entry into the family of God, Schofield-Broadbent told the congregation.

Kelce had some health problems when she was born and spent some time in the neonatal intensive care unit, so Sunday’s event was special, her father said after the service. It added to the event to have Schofield-Broadbent on hand for the event, he said.

“Having her do it means a lot,” Bliffin said.