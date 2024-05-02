Maryland animal cruelty case involving dead and sick animals closed after defendant dies

An aggravated animal cruelty case involving several dead and sick cats and dogs last year has been closed out in court after the Hagerstown-area defendant died in early April.

The case against Michael Scott Hyatt, 61, was officially ruled "abated by death" on Monday in Washington County Circuit Court, according to attorneys in the case.

Assistant Public Defender David Littrell said Hyatt was in a medical facility in early April when he died.

Humane Society of Washington County Executive Director Colin Berry wrote in an email to The Herald-Mail that the last of the surviving cats from the case have been adopted, with three going into homes and four becoming barn cats.

Starsky, left, is one of the cats rescued from the Hyatt animal cruelty case and was adopted in October. Starsky is pictured here with a buddy he's made in his new home. When rescued, Starsky's issues included fleas, broken teeth and an open wound on his neck, according to the Humane Society of Washington County. He had to learn to trust people again.

Hyatt was facing dozens of animal cruelty charges, including several felonies.

The case involved a trailer home southeast of Hagerstown that humane society field services officials served search and seizure warrants on at least three times, seizing and treating several surviving animals.

A dog and at least six cats were confirmed dead at the home, an animal control officer said last year.

Fifteen cats and three dogs were removed from the home over multiple dates, according to court records and the humane society.

In an unusual move for an animal cruelty case, Hyatt was ordered to be held without bond last May in the case.

He was released on personal recognizance last October to allow him to receive necessary medical treatment, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County aggravated animal cruelty case closed after man dies