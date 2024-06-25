Mary Trump Spells Out ‘Horrifying Truth’ Of Uncle’s Threat To Women

Mary Trump detailed in her latest newsletter the very real and elevated threat that she believes her uncle, former President Donald Trump, poses to the rights of women should he win back the White House from President Joe Biden in November’s presidential election.

The “horrifying truth” is that the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade (which ended the constitutional right to an abortion) was “just the beginning” of the GOP’s war on women, the presumptive GOP presidential candidate’s niece wrote in the new installment of “The Good In Us.”

Republicans are “just getting started when it comes to their efforts to control women,” she warned, citing their current attempts to restrict IVF and abortion medication.

“There is no greater threat to the women of America than Donald J. Trump,” he is “the reason Roe was overturned” and why “there will be a national abortion ban if we don’t do everything we can to stop him,” she added.

Mary Trump, who has become a fierce critic of her relative, asked whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade would one day be looked back at as “our rock bottom” or “the beginning of much worse?”

The former president has repeatedly boasted about ending Roe v. Wade, a move made possible by his appointment of three conservative justices to the Supreme Court.

Biden’s campaign has seized on the theme as a key talking point in the 2024 election.

On that dark June day two years ago, the Supreme Court ripped away the Constitutional right to choose, and practically dared American women to be heard.



They didn't have a clue what they were in for. pic.twitter.com/HqQbcY8y6K — President Biden (@POTUS) June 24, 2024

This week, it marked the two-year anniversary of the court’s decision with a video in which the president said “decades of progress” had been “shattered just because the last guy got four years in the White House” and he promised to “fight like hell to restore Roe v. Wade and protect American freedom” if he wins the election.

Read Mary Trump’s full analysis here.

Related...