Mary Trump Flags 'Really Troubling' Sign About Her Uncle's Trial

Mary Trump, niece of former President Donald Trump, broke down the “split” nature of her uncle as she argued that there’s always a “way out” for him on Thursday amid his ongoing hush money trial.

“I think the real split screen we need to think about is Donald Trump, presidential candidate for the Republican Party, and Donald Trump, anti-American authoritarian wannabe,” she told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

She continued, “And the problem is that we’re seeing that these are being treated as two entirely different people. It’s as if the fact that he is a criminal defendant, the fact that he has committed, allegedly, crimes against the United States of America have no impact whatsoever on his relevance or his standing as a candidate for the presidency.”

Mary Trump went on to note that she finds this “really troubling,” adding that it “seems that there’s always a way out for him.”

“There’s always somebody willing to bail him out, even if it looks like there’s no escape,” she said.

She later expressed doubt that he’d be convicted, stating, “It worries me, quite honestly, that as deep the trouble is that he’s in, it may not be enough.”

The comments from the former president’s niece come as he faces 34 counts of falsifying business records tied to hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

The former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee leads President Joe Biden by less than 1 percentage point, as of May 2, according to an average of national polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

