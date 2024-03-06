Mary & George is Sky's next big series, a raunchy period drama that explores the rise of Mary and George Villiers in the English court that stars Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine in the title roles.

For some, the story of George Villiers' pursuit of King James I's (Tony Curran) favour through romance might seem too modern a narrative to seem realistic. But, in reality, the story couldn't be closer to the truth of what happened between the king and the Duke of Buckingham.

Here is everything you need to know about what is true from the drama.

Is Mary & George a true story?

The series depicts the rise of the mother and son in the English court, and the favour that George Villiers gained with King James I. (Sky)

The Sky series explores the lives of its titular characters, and how the mother and her second son went about scheming to elevate their status in the English court, no matter what it took. The story is based on Benjamin Wooley's book The King's Assassin: The Fatal Affair of George Villiers and James I.

Mary and George Villiers were both real people, with the latter becoming a "favourite" of King James I. A favourite is the term used for the person with whom a king or queen would have an intimate relationship with. Like it is depicted in the series, Mary was widowed and shortly thereafter sent her son to France to train him for life in court.

After his return to England she set about finding ways to ingratiate him with the king. Villiers was able to catch the king's eye during a hunt in 1614, a meeting depicted in the TV series as being the first time James I sought him out romantically. Villiers was later named a gentleman of the royal bedchamber in 1615.

Villiers was able to catch the king's eye during a hunt in 1614, this is depicted in Mary & George. (Sky)

He went on to be given positions like Master of the Horse, Viscount, and Lord High Admiral of England before being given the title of Duke of Buckingham by his king.

While there is some debate amongst historians over King James I's sexuality, and whether his relationship with his consort could be seen as romantic, there are some like Wooley who argue that it was. Letters from the King show him describing Villiers as his "child and wife" and referring to himself as Villiers' "husband" in turn, while Villiers' letters also detail his "love" for the king — this has been used as primary evidence of their relationship.

A portrait of George Villiers, 1st Duke of Buckingham who was a favourite of King James I and was reputed to have been his lover, there is some debate amongst historians over their relationship. (PA Images)

The pair remained close companions until the king's death in March 1625, and Villiers continued to maintain royal favour during the first three years of King Charles I's reign. The courtier's continued success in court ruffled some feathers, though, and he was assassinated in 1628 by an army officer named John Felton.

While the series is based on a true story, Galitzine told Yahoo UK that the show is still "historical fiction", and added: "We want to tell a very specific story as well, I think the series succeeds in doing that."

