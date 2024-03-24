Marvin Home Center of Warroad earns national Ace award

Mar. 24—WARROAD, Minn. — A company in northern Minnesota has been awarded Ace Hardware Corporation's Pinnacle Performance Award for its exceptional business results in 2023.

The Marvin Home Center, of Warroad, received the Pinnacle Performance Award, which recognizes top performing locations from across the U.S. based on superior financial results and distinctive impact. The award went to only 8% of Ace Hardware home centers last year.

"The Marvin Home Center team is united in our focus to deliver exceptional service, solutions and results for our customers and receiving Pinnacle Performance honors confirms we're doing just that," Marvin Home Center Manager Ryan Jensen said in a release sent to the media. "From our superior inventory accuracy to our ongoing training efforts, the Marvin Home Center team puts our customers first and we're honored to know it shows."

The release said the Marvin Home Center has implemented several differentiated customer experience features, including confirming online orders in less than 15 minutes for effortless customer pick-up. The release said the store also provides reliable access for the northwestern Minnesota communities it serves, with more than 95 percent of the store's offerings in stock at all times.

"Above all else, we strive to service our community well and achieving Pinnacle Performance is an exciting validation of our efforts," Jensen said.