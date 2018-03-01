Marvel's new series Cloak & Dagger debuts first trailer

From Digital Spy

Marvel's latest teen drama, Cloak & Dagger, has unveiled its first trailer following our recent glimpse at the new TV show – and it's very, very moody.

Well, what do you expect when you cross brooding superheroes with troubled teens? A lot of angst, that's what.

Have a watch of Cloak & Dagger's first TV spot below, where we see Tandy and Tyrone grapple with their powers and unknowingly cross paths before coming together.

Dramatic, right?

Following on from Marvel Studio's success with Runaways, the comic book-turned-TV giant is gearing up for a new release on the US network Freeform.

Cloak & Dagger will follow two teenagers, Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), who also happen to be the superheroes Dagger and Cloak.

While Tandy and Tyrone's powers work alongside each other – hello, laboured light and dark references – the pair have to come to terms with their connection.

As they get to grips with their other-worldly abilities, the duo also have to figure out their blossoming romance and how their dynamic changes their powers. Typical teen stuff.

In a similar but slightly less gritty vein, Marvel Studios are also working on another addition to the MCU based on the New Warriors comic series.

Before we get to see Squirrel Girl in action, though, we have Cloak & Dagger to get through, which will premiere on Freeform on June 7.

