Martinsville PD investigating shooting outside Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Martinsville Police Department reports a man was taken to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound outside of Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill on Friday, May 17.

According to the Chief Fincher with the Martinsville Police Department, the man was shot in the restaurant’s parking lot, located on the 1000-block of Spruce St., and sustained a minor injury. He was taken to SOVAH Martinsville to receive treatment and police reports he was released later on Friday night.

VSP identifies woman killed in crash on US-460 in Appomattox County

There have been no arrests made or suspects identified in connection to this incident.

Police believe this to be an isolated targeted incident and there is no threat to the general public.

This case remains under investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.