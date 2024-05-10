Martinsburg residents face Tuesday deadline to weigh in on regional traffic safety challenges

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With both West Virginia’s eastern panhandle and the neighboring Hagerstown region growing so rapidly, highway planners are concerned about compromising safety, with so much new development along major transportation corridors.

The Hagerstown Eastern Panhandle Metropolitan Regional Planning Organization is studying ways to make transportation corridors less dangerous and is seeking public input.

They have identified a so-called “high injury network” of roads that have relatively low traffic volume but a high percentage of injuries and fatalities.

Route 9 and 11 in Berkeley County are an example of roads on the network.

“From what we’ve heard from the public, we’re going to look further at studying this corridor and we want to hear more from the public,” said Matt Mullenax with the planning organization.

Planners will take public comments until May 14, this coming Tuesday.

